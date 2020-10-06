1/1
Fielden E. Burnett
Fielden E. Burnett

Seymour - Fielden E. Burnett, age 77 of Seymour, TN passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time on his pontoon boat on the lake. Fielden also enjoyed golfing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Burnett and Della Jones; and brothers, Corbin, J.A., and Jack Burnett.

His survivors include: wife of 50 years, Maxine Burnett; son Eric Burnett (Shanea); daughters, Kelley Hunt (Rusty), and Delana Swafford (Scott); grandchildren, Casey, LaRissa, and Kelsie Hunt, Billy France, Emma and Keaton Kidd, and Michelle Burnett; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Emma Kate Holden; brother, Larry Burnett (Cindy); Imogene Burnett; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local KARM store or Path Ministry at Valley Grove Baptist Church, 9000 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920, (865) 577-6620.

Graveside services and interment 11 AM Thursday at Stock Creek Cemetery with Dr. Scott Whaley officiating. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM Wednesday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
