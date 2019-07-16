Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Fletcher "Red" Morgan


1930 - 2019
Fletcher "Red" Morgan Obituary
Fletcher "Red" Morgan

Knoxville - Fletcher "Red" Morgan, age 89, passed away July 12, 2019 with family by his side. He was a member of the former Euclid Avenue Baptist Church and current member of Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church. He worked for Union Carbide for 35 years at Oak Ridge Y-12.

He was preceded in death by wife Billie June (Rhodes) Morgan; daughter Debra Ann Morgan; parents Howard and Allie Morgan; brother Jack Morgan; sisters Evelyn Gentry and Elsie Richardson.

He is survived by son Douglas "Snapper" Morgan; daughter Deanna (Kenneth) Caughron; loving granddaughter Blair Morgan Hitchcock; special nieces and nephews Howard Gentry, Michael C. Rhodes, Joseph A. Rhodes Jr., Pat Rhodes Gibson and Kelly Rhodes Roberts; and special friend Mary Stroud.

The family would like to thank the nurses and CNA's at NHC Farragut for the wonderful treatment and love they gave Fletcher in his final days. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church, 400 E. Beaver Creek Road, Knoxville, TN 37918.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm, Wednesday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00pm, with Rev. Lee Lyon officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am, Thursday, at Greenwood Cemetery for interment at 11:00am. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 16 to July 17, 2019
