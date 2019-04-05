|
|
Flora B. Pittman
Jefferson City, TN
Flora Belle Wilson Pittman, 86, of Strawberry Plains passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Friday, March 29, 2019 at Life Care Center of Jefferson City after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 yrs., Fred A. Pittman, mother, Ella Mae Parsons Wilson Casteel, father George Wilson, 2 sons Steve Black and Johnny Black, brothers Jack Wilson and Woodrow Wilson and sister, Mary Ruth Wilson Stooksbury. Survivors include sons David G. Pittman (Cindy) of Strawberry Plains. Fred E. Pittman (Suzanne) of Trenton, GA. Frank H. Pittman (Charlene) of Strawberry Plains. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services for Flora will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 4-6pm at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to , Disabled American Veterans or . The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center in Jefferson City for the loving care they provided to Flora.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019