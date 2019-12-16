|
Flora Catlett
Kodak - Flora Catlett, age 91, of Kodak, left her earthly life on December 16, 2019 to be with her Heavenly Father. She was a lifetime member of Beech Springs Baptist Church where she remained active until her health prevented her from attending worship.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Catlett, and eleven brothers and sisters. Left to always remember her, daughter, Doris Roberts, grandchildren, Natalie Durham and Preston Roberts, great grandchildren, Nelly and Hank Roberts, and special friend, Leon Drinnen.
The family would like to thank the nurses and assistants at Holston Health and Rehabilitation Center for their love and good care.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ,
P.O. Box 1000-Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or to Beech Springs Baptist Church, 337 West Mount Road, Kodak, TN 37764.
The family will receive friends 11 AM-12 PM Wednesday with a funeral service to follow at 12 PM at Beech Springs Baptist Church on Douglas Dam Road in Kodak. Rev. Sam Grindstaff officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019