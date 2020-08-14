Florence Bowden Hair Evans
Lenoir City -
Florence Bowden Hair Evans, age 101, of Lenoir City passed away on August 13, 2020.
Born one of seven children to the late James Malin Hair, Sr. and Florence Irene (Dollie) Bowden Hair. Mr. Hair owned and operated the James M. Hair Store on Broadway in Lenoir City. Florence was a member of Trinity Methodist Church, Lenoir City for 100 years, having been put on the Cradle Roll at birth. She played the piano for the children of the church at age 10; and played the organ there for 17 years. She also sang in the church choir for over 40 years.
At one time, Florence owned her own appliance store in Lenoir City. Florence was a member of the General William Lenoir Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and served as Regent and other offices. She was also a member of the National Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 (the General Henry Knox Chapter) and served as President for 6 years.
Florence was a member of the Lenoir City Women's Club for 50 years and was a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs serving as the East Tennessee President and the State Chaplin for 2 years. Florence loved to play bridge and entertain with friends.
She was retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) after 19 ½ years and created the original filing system still used at ORNL. She was the Head Teacher of the first state-supervised nursery care in the basement of the Church in Lenoir City which enabled mothers to go to work at the ORNL when no child care was available.
Florence began her career as an artist in 1976 with her dear friend Mildred Purdy and had art shows in several states. At Loretta Lynn's request, Florence painted a picture of Loretta's home place in Butcher Holler, Kentucky. She and her husband took the painting to Mrs. Lynn in Nashville and her photo with Mrs. Lynn was featured in the local paper.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fletcher Evans; parents, her only child, Patricia Ann Lieber (2013), whom she loved and adored; sisters, Joyce M. Hawkins, Agnes Kinser, and brothers: James M. Hair Jr., Gene Clayton Hair, Raymond M. Hair, Dorman Hair, and grandson, Robert Marker of Minnesota.
Surviving are grandsons, William (Amy) Marker and children, Morgan, Payton Ann, and Tommy of Minnesota; Richard (Michele) Marker and children, Sarah and Samantha of New Jersey; so many wonderful, loving nieces and nephews, many friends and her sweet church family. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 14th and also from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 15th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for 2 p.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 West 2nd Avenue, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com