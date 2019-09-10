|
|
Florence Elizabeth Groover Moseley
Harriman - Florence Elizabeth Groover Moseley, 94, of Harriman, TN, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the eldest child of the late Burl Shala Groover and Daisy Fitzgerald Groover of Chattanooga, TN. She attended The University of Chattanooga and thoroughly enjoyed her college years in the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. While at University, and on a blind date, she met and later married the love of her life, Marvin (Mo) Jennings Moseley, Jr. Together they had five children, Florence Elizabeth (Jim) of Louisville, TN, Sarah Ann Peters (Karl) of Nashville, TN, Marvin J. Moseley, III (Bonnie) of Knoxville, TN, James Milton Moseley (Cindy) of Kingston, TN and Thomas Daniel Moseley of Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by her sister Charlotte G. Reckard of Greeneville, SC. Florence (Flo) was Girl Scout Troop Leader of Troop 104 in the Reelfoot Council, a Sunday School Teacher, a member of many Methodist Church choirs, a swim instructor, a home room mother, and assisted with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as she and her family moved with her husband's work transfers with TVA. She held office in the Paducah, KY Woman's Club and Garden Club. She was an active member of the Methodist Church and had served on several committees and groups. She served three years as President of the Harriman Music Club. Recently, she remained active and exercised at the Kingston Community Center. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzler; she rarely wasted time on TV. Flo and Mo enjoyed 62 wonderful years of marriage. They traveled abroad extensively both on their own and later with their children. They especially enjoyed their travels to Germany, Italy, England and Mexico. Flo dearly loved her husband, her children, and her large family. The Moseley's have 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm Saturday, September 14, at the Kingston United Methodist Church followed by a Celebration of Life at 5:00 pm with Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kingston United Methodist Church or to . Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019