Florence Holland
Oak Ridge - Florence M. Holland, age 96, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away peacefully Friday, January 10, 2020, surrounded by loving family at home. She was born in Erie, PA on December 13, 1923 to Joseph and Martha Williams, the eldest of two girls. A child of the depression era she went on to graduate valedictorian from Villa Maria College in biology and receive a masters degree in organic chemistry from Western University (presently Case-Western). While beginning PhD studies, she met the love of her life, Leo B. Holland, and moved to Oak Ridge, where Leo worked at the National Labs, and she would one day too. Only planning to stay a couple of years in this unknown Southern town, Florence and Leo began a life-long love affair with Oak Ridge, the area and its people. At St. Mary's, Florence and Leo found a spiritual home where they raised six children. She was an active lector and Eucharistic minister. She participated in RCIA, Marriage Preparation and Enrichment programs and was deeply involved in Church Women United and a founding member of the Centering prayer group. A life-long, season member of ORCMA and The Playhouse, Florence thoroughly enjoyed music and the arts. She volunteered her counseling skills at CONTACT Support and Helpline.
Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Leo B. Holland and her sister, Dolores Dutkosky. She is survived by her children, Kathy Shields (Frank), Mark Holland, Leo Daniel Holland (Pat), John Holland (Peg), Doug Holland (Julie) and Anne Holland (Jim), 13 grandchildren, Jacob, Andrew, Joel, Cooper, Madison, Caroline, Catherine, Leda and Ustin, Adam, Kristen, Luke and Nathan and eight great grandchildren, Luke, Gracie, Annie, Lillie, Leo, Drew, Sullivan and Evelyn, her dear sister-in-laws, Alta and Romaine and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Friends may offer condolences to the family Saturday, January 18th from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM before the funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church in Oak Ridge. Entombment of Florence's cremains in the Columbarium behind St. Mary's Church will follow the 11:00 AM funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CONTACT at contactlistens.org. St. Mary's is located at 423 Vermont Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020