Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Belitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence P. Belitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence P. Belitz Obituary
Florence P. Belitz

Maryville - Florence P. Belitz, 95 of Maryville, passed away June 6, 2019. She was a graduate of Carter High School, a beautician and homemaker, and a member of East Maryville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by Husband of 69 years: Ted Belitz, Son: Gerald Belitz, and Granddaughter: Veronica Belitz. She is survived by Sons and Daughters-in-law: Rickie Belitz and Darlene McGuire, Ronnie and Glenda Belitz, Patsy Belitz, and Susan Belitz, Grandsons and wives: Nick and Alex, Chris, Gerald Jr. and Tracee, Derrick and Christine, Granddaughter and husband: Tonda Belitz Reynolds and Charlie, Great grandsons: Grayson Belitz, Jude Reynolds, Derrick Jr. Belitz and Eric Belitz, Great granddaughters: Savanna Bailey, and Ella and Eden Reynolds. The family would like to say a special thanks to the caregivers at Asbury Steadman Hill, Wexford House, and Caris Hospice. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday June 10, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Johnson officiating and burial to follow at 3:00 P.M. at Grandview Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the or East Maryville Baptist Church. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.