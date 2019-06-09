|
Florence P. Belitz
Maryville - Florence P. Belitz, 95 of Maryville, passed away June 6, 2019. She was a graduate of Carter High School, a beautician and homemaker, and a member of East Maryville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by Husband of 69 years: Ted Belitz, Son: Gerald Belitz, and Granddaughter: Veronica Belitz. She is survived by Sons and Daughters-in-law: Rickie Belitz and Darlene McGuire, Ronnie and Glenda Belitz, Patsy Belitz, and Susan Belitz, Grandsons and wives: Nick and Alex, Chris, Gerald Jr. and Tracee, Derrick and Christine, Granddaughter and husband: Tonda Belitz Reynolds and Charlie, Great grandsons: Grayson Belitz, Jude Reynolds, Derrick Jr. Belitz and Eric Belitz, Great granddaughters: Savanna Bailey, and Ella and Eden Reynolds. The family would like to say a special thanks to the caregivers at Asbury Steadman Hill, Wexford House, and Caris Hospice. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday June 10, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Johnson officiating and burial to follow at 3:00 P.M. at Grandview Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the or East Maryville Baptist Church. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
