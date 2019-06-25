|
|
Florence (Flo) Seivers
Corryton - Heaven's gain is our loss as Florence (Flo) Emilee Smith Seivers passed Sunday, June 23, 2019 after a 9-year battle with cancer. She was born in Knoxville, TN March 27, 1944 and had lived in Corryton for the past 50 years, where she worked 30 years with Hillcrest Healthcare North. Flo loved her family unconditionally and was known for her compassion, her kindness and her sarcastic sense of humor.
Flo was preceded in death by her mother, Julie Smith; sisters, Dorothy Markle, Betty Pace and Shirley Cox Llewelyn; and brother, J.C. Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John D. Seivers; son, John Edward Seivers of Corryton; daughter, Angela Seivers Richardson (Darrell) of Kingston; granddaughters, Amy Seivers Brock (Jeremy) of Sevierville; Emilee Jane Richardson Bradshaw (Jason) of Clinton; and grandson, Parker Richardson of Kingston; great grandsons, Memphis Brock and Conway Brock of Sevierville; sisters-in-law, Carrie Everett of Knoxville; Mary Moore of Knoxville; and Patsy Smith of Knoxville; beloved cat, Smokey. She will also be forever remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Wednesday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, Knoxville with funeral services following, officiated by the Rev. Gerald Perry. Family and friends will meet 11 am Thursday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, Claxton for the graveside service. Ricky Cox, John Knott, Michael Smith, Jeremy Brock, Jason Bradshaw, and Parker Richardson will serve as pallbearers.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918 is serving the family. 865-689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 25 to June 26, 2019