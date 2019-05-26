|
Florence W Lawson
Strawberry Plains, TN
Lawson, Florence W. 86 of Strawberry Plains passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by son; Alan Lawson; parents, Hugh and Lottie Clark Woodford; siblings, Ruth Bourne, Marian Bailey, Claude Woodford. Florence is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Carl Lawson; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Holston Health Care for their exceptional care with special thanks to Debbie Rutherford and Karlene Heck for their love and very special help. Visitation will take place Friday, May 31st from 5-7pm at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home on Asheville Hwy. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the . Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 30, 2019