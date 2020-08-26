Floretta "Flo" Chaney
Knoxville - Floretta "Flo" Chaney, Knoxville departed this life at home August 18, 2020.
She is the daughter of the late Charles and Flora Bates Chaney.
She is survived by children; Satoria (Kirby) Saltor, Dominick Chaney, Venetra Chaney, and Tomika Chaney; 7 grandchildren; sister, Paula K. Chaney; brothers, Perry and Charles Chaney Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Family will receive friends, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel funeral services, 4:00 p.m., Rev. Harold Middlebrook, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com