1/1
Floretta "Flo" Chaney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floretta "Flo" Chaney

Knoxville - Floretta "Flo" Chaney, Knoxville departed this life at home August 18, 2020.

She is the daughter of the late Charles and Flora Bates Chaney.

She is survived by children; Satoria (Kirby) Saltor, Dominick Chaney, Venetra Chaney, and Tomika Chaney; 7 grandchildren; sister, Paula K. Chaney; brothers, Perry and Charles Chaney Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Family will receive friends, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel funeral services, 4:00 p.m., Rev. Harold Middlebrook, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved