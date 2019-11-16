|
Floy Blanton
Knoxville - Floy Lane (Nead) Blanton, age 85 of Knoxville, TN, passed away on November 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and close friends. A life well lived, Floy was a devoted daughter, daughter-in-law, wife, mother and grandmother. She spent her life taking care of others. Floy was a life-long member of Lake Hills Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Chalmers and Stella Brewer Nead; husband, David Eugene Blanton; mother-in-law, Bertha Bell Bradley Blanton and brother, William (Bill) Nead.
Floy is survived by son David Gregory (Greg) Blanton; daughters, Cheri Blanton Nuchols, Mona Leigh Blanton-Kitts; grandchildren, Wayne Sircy (Jennifer), Bobby Sircy (Kara), David Blanton, Geoffrey Blanton (Charli), Chelsea Nuchols, Shaun Kitts, Ben Kitts;
great-grandchildren, Brandon Sircy, Cody Sircy, Archie Sircy, August Henry Sircy, Trey Blanton, Adrian Sircy, Colton Sircy and Brittany Stephens. She is also survived by dear friends, Tom Madden, Carolyn Blanton, Evelyn Johnson, Montie Downs; neighborhood friends ; church family and loving care givers, Amy Edgar and Vicki Fletcher.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Lake Hills Presbyterian Church with a service to follow officiated by Rev. James McTyre. Family and Friends will meet on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike Knoxville for a 1:00 PM Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Lake Hills Presbyterian Church, 3805 Maloney Rd. Knoxville, TN 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019