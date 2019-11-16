Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lake Hills Presbyterian Church
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Service
Following Services
Lake Hills Presbyterian Church
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
2500 Maryville Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floy Blanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floy Blanton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floy Blanton Obituary
Floy Blanton

Knoxville - Floy Lane (Nead) Blanton, age 85 of Knoxville, TN, passed away on November 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and close friends. A life well lived, Floy was a devoted daughter, daughter-in-law, wife, mother and grandmother. She spent her life taking care of others. Floy was a life-long member of Lake Hills Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Chalmers and Stella Brewer Nead; husband, David Eugene Blanton; mother-in-law, Bertha Bell Bradley Blanton and brother, William (Bill) Nead.

Floy is survived by son David Gregory (Greg) Blanton; daughters, Cheri Blanton Nuchols, Mona Leigh Blanton-Kitts; grandchildren, Wayne Sircy (Jennifer), Bobby Sircy (Kara), David Blanton, Geoffrey Blanton (Charli), Chelsea Nuchols, Shaun Kitts, Ben Kitts;

great-grandchildren, Brandon Sircy, Cody Sircy, Archie Sircy, August Henry Sircy, Trey Blanton, Adrian Sircy, Colton Sircy and Brittany Stephens. She is also survived by dear friends, Tom Madden, Carolyn Blanton, Evelyn Johnson, Montie Downs; neighborhood friends ; church family and loving care givers, Amy Edgar and Vicki Fletcher.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Lake Hills Presbyterian Church with a service to follow officiated by Rev. James McTyre. Family and Friends will meet on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike Knoxville for a 1:00 PM Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Lake Hills Presbyterian Church, 3805 Maloney Rd. Knoxville, TN 37920.

Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -