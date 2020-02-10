|
Floyd Edward Russell
Loudon - Floyd Edward Russell age 79 of Loudon went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 9, 2020 while surrounded by his family. Edward was of the Baptist faith. He retired from IMCO Recycling after several years of service. Edward enjoyed farming and being with his family. He was known as a "talker" and had a fun loving personality. He leaves behind a large family that loved his sense of humor and his love and dedication for his wife. Edward will be dearly missed.
Edward is preceded in death by parents, Floyd Henry and Nellie (Townson) Russell; son, Raymond Jewell; granddaughter, Kelly Russell; brothers, J. R. Russell and Clifford Eugene Russell; sisters, Hazel Glass, Joyce Smallen and Celesta Herrell. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Paula (Yates) Russell; sons and daughters-in-law, Darrell and Andrea Jewell, David and Sandy Jewell, Timothy Russell, Joseph Edward Russell, Shane and Alysia Russell; daughters, Linda Worley and Sherry Russell; 15 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; brother, Joe Russell and sister and brother-in-law, Fayda and Dave Jennings; several nieces and nephews.
Services to honor and remember Edward will be 7 PM Wednesday, February 12th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Bud Slaton officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020