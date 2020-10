Floyd Eugene YarnellHalls Crossroads - Floyd Eugene Yarnell of Halls Crossroads passed away Saturday October, 10 2020. He is preceded in death by wife Naomi Yarnell, and son Brian Yarnell. Survived by Son, Mike (Kim) Yarnell; Grandsons, Brad Yarnell, and Steven Yarnell; Sister, Barbara Jones. Family will receive friends Wednesday October 14 from 5:00-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Thursday October 15 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 am Graveside service. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Union Baptist Church, 8244 Old Maynardville Highway, Knoxville TN 37938