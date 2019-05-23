Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Floyd Gilmore Dalton Obituary
Floyd Gilmore Dalton

Lenoir City, TN

Floyd Gilmore Dalton - age 80 of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home. Floyd was a retired master carpenter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Ruth Bunch; daughter, Robin Hamm; parents, General G. and Eliza Jane Dalton.

Floyd is survived by his children: Gill (Shari) Dalton, Debbie Dalton, Richard Dalton, and Roy (Kim) Dalton; 9 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Private graveside services will be in the Lakeview Cemetery.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019
