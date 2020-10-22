Floyd L. "Topsy" Rutherford
Luttrell - Floyd L. "Topsy" Rutherford - age 89 of Luttrell, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. He is retired from Knox Mfg. Co. and is a Korean War Veteran. Floyd is a Deacon at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, a member of J. C. Baker Lodge #720 F & AM and a member of Scottish Rites.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Roxie (DeMarcus) Rutherford; brothers, Ernie and Jake Rutherford. Floyd is survived by wife, Joan; daughters, Tammy Atkins and fiancé Irwin Crosby of Knoxville and Robin (Mike) Atkins of Corryton; son, Gordon (Diane) Rutherford of Luttrell; grandchildren, Tiffany Atkins, Chad (Brittany) Rutherford, Cortney (Greg) Parton; great grandchildren, Charlee, Bentley and Wayde; brother, Hillard (Alma) Rutherford, sister, Sharon (Butch) Drinnen; sister-in-law, Margaret Rutherford; brother-in-law, Jerry (Brenda) Akin; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; and adopted families, Speedy and Geneva Walker and Elaine Sandefur. The family wishes to express many thanks to Celeste Stratton, Reverend Mark Kitts, Jessica Oldham, Liz Chadwell and other employees of Avalon Hospice for their care and support.
The family will receive friends, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. A Masonic Service will follow at 8:00 p.m. conducted by J. C. Baker Lodge. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. to go in procession to New Loyston Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. interment. Full Military Honors conducted by Tri-County Honor Guard. Serving as pallbearers, L. R. Rutherford, Chad Rutherford, Greg Parton, Mike Lee, Everett Weaver and Joe Hickle. Memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice
