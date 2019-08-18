Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
Floyd Lee Phillips Jr.


1939 - 2019
Floyd Lee Phillips Jr. Obituary
Floyd Lee Phillips Jr.

Seymour - Floyd Lee Phillips Jr, age 80, of Seymour passed away on August 2, 2019 at his home.

Floyd was a dedicated family man, an over achiever who loved his family more than anything. He taught his children respect, pride, and devotion for one another. He was a retired machinist and selp-employed by Phillips Insulation for many years.

Floyd is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deloris Jean Crum Phillips; parents, Floyd Lee Phillips Sr and Casandra (Casey) McCarter.

He is survived by his daughters, Robin (Scott) Brady, Rhonda Bruner, Cathy Marten, Linda Phillips and Brenda Phillips; grandchildren, James (Chassity) Brady, Amanda Phillips, Mitchell Davis, Robert (Corin) Graham, Michael Gibson, Daniel Bruner and Aaron Wheeler; 11 great grandchildren; brother, John (Mary) Phillips; sister, Charlotte (Larry) Shore; aunt, Viola (Eli) Wilson.

Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Friday August 23 at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 East Gov John Sevier Highway for services with Pastor David Gibson officiating.

Full military honors will be conferred by the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard and the U S Air Force.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
