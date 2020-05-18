|
Floyd Ray Constantino
Knoxville - Floyd Ray Constantino, age 61 of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. The family has chosen cremation and burial of ashes will be at Wrights Chapel Cemetery in Jamestown. Floyd is survived by his: Children, Anthony Ray Constantino, Tina Marie Constantino, Krystal Constantino; Grandchildren, Anthony and Samantha; Sister, Sherry Norton and husband Ray; Nieces, Amanda Norton, Sherry Rae Norton, Shannon Norton; Great nephews and great niece, Brandon Ray Norton, Alyssa Norton, Andrew Yoakum; Great Great Niece, Everliegh Moore; Cousins, Mary Ann Anderson, Peggy Sue Jones, Richard Cooper, Bonni Cooper; He is preceded in death by his: Wife, Victoria Collins; Father, Ray Wade Constantino; Mother, Ruth Cooper; Sister, Bobbi Nihad; Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown is in charge of cremation for Floyd Ray Constantino of Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 20, 2020