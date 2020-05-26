Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Padgett Cemetery
Fox Hunter Rd.
Maynardville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Vasco Archer


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Vasco Archer Obituary
Floyd Vasco Archer

Maynardville - Floyd Vasco Archer - age 65 of Maynardville, born January 6, 1955, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Knox County Parks and Recreation Maintenance with 20 years of service. Floyd was owner-operator of Floyd's Small Engines in Maynardville for over 35 years with his wife by his side helping. He was an avid drag racing fan and owner, winning four championships at Knoxville Dragway, Cherokee Dragway and London Dragway, and an Ironman Trophy at Middle Tennessee Dragway. Racing was his passion.

He is preceded in death by parents, Judson and Mildred Archer; brother, Glen Archer; grandparents, Esker and Lillie Archer and William "Bill" and Raye Cooper; father and mother-in-law, Reverend Leonard and Loretta Padgett. Floyd is survived by loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Connie Archer; son, Floyd Lynn and wife Jennifer Archer; daughter, April Archer; and the joy of his life grandson, Kamden Archer all of Maynardville; brother, David (Vicki) Archer of Corryton; sisters, Teresa (Ron) Best of Cosby, Cindy (Ronnie) Keener of Kodak and Tracey (Chris) Pressnell of Maynardville; aunts, Louise Crawford and Bobbie Reach; uncle, Edward Archer; and a host of special nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service to follow with Reverend Chad Ricker, Reverend Ronnie Horner and Reverend Ronnie Dotson officiating with music by Jennifer Archer. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home, Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. to go in procession to Padgett Cemetery on Fox Hunter Rd., Maynardville for a 1:00 p.m. interment. Pallbearers will be nephews, Dillon Blair, Dereck Norris, Ken Bradley, Seth West, Isaac Collins, Ethan Mike, Jordan Campbell, Joe Padgett, Alex Padgett and special friend, Chris Hodge. Honorary pallbearers are John Henderson, Ronnie Bowling and Ricky Coffman. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Floyd Archer. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -