|
|
Floyd Vasco Archer
Maynardville - Floyd Vasco Archer - age 65 of Maynardville, born January 6, 1955, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Knox County Parks and Recreation Maintenance with 20 years of service. Floyd was owner-operator of Floyd's Small Engines in Maynardville for over 35 years with his wife by his side helping. He was an avid drag racing fan and owner, winning four championships at Knoxville Dragway, Cherokee Dragway and London Dragway, and an Ironman Trophy at Middle Tennessee Dragway. Racing was his passion.
He is preceded in death by parents, Judson and Mildred Archer; brother, Glen Archer; grandparents, Esker and Lillie Archer and William "Bill" and Raye Cooper; father and mother-in-law, Reverend Leonard and Loretta Padgett. Floyd is survived by loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Connie Archer; son, Floyd Lynn and wife Jennifer Archer; daughter, April Archer; and the joy of his life grandson, Kamden Archer all of Maynardville; brother, David (Vicki) Archer of Corryton; sisters, Teresa (Ron) Best of Cosby, Cindy (Ronnie) Keener of Kodak and Tracey (Chris) Pressnell of Maynardville; aunts, Louise Crawford and Bobbie Reach; uncle, Edward Archer; and a host of special nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service to follow with Reverend Chad Ricker, Reverend Ronnie Horner and Reverend Ronnie Dotson officiating with music by Jennifer Archer. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home, Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. to go in procession to Padgett Cemetery on Fox Hunter Rd., Maynardville for a 1:00 p.m. interment. Pallbearers will be nephews, Dillon Blair, Dereck Norris, Ken Bradley, Seth West, Isaac Collins, Ethan Mike, Jordan Campbell, Joe Padgett, Alex Padgett and special friend, Chris Hodge. Honorary pallbearers are John Henderson, Ronnie Bowling and Ricky Coffman. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Floyd Archer. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 28, 2020