Fonda Hopkins
Knoxville - Fonda Ann Evans Hopkins, 74, went to be with her Savior while she was surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Fonda was a member and very active in the Choir of North Knoxville Baptist Church. She loved and was devoted to her Savior. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Sue Evans, grandson, Bradley A. Partin and her loving dog TiTi. Fonda is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert W. Hopkins, children, Pamela (Stephen) Best, Bobby (Jamie) Hopkins, Karen (Samuel) Webb and Derick (Vicki) Hopkins, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters and 1 brother. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-7pm at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2pm in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with burial to follow in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Friends and family may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020