Ford L. Settle
Heiskell - Ford L. Settle, age 95 of Heiskell, passed away at 1:05 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Ben Atchley Veterans Nursing Home. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in WWII and Korea. He was one of nine children and was preceded in death by his siblings, Pauline, Clella, Ed, Dossie, Cas, Bruce, Bobby and Agnes, and children Gabriella and Kenneth Settle. Son of the late George and Alice Settle. Survivors; Wife whom he met in England after WW II; Marianne Settle. Children; Glenda Settle, Roy (Lora) Settle. Grandchildren; Emily Settle, Ryan Settle, Megan Settle, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at East TN Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier) for a 2:00 PM committal service with full military honors provided by the East TN Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the . Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019