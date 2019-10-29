Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Committal
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:45 PM
East TN Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ford Settle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ford L. Settle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ford L. Settle Obituary
Ford L. Settle

Heiskell - Ford L. Settle, age 95 of Heiskell, passed away at 1:05 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Ben Atchley Veterans Nursing Home. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in WWII and Korea. He was one of nine children and was preceded in death by his siblings, Pauline, Clella, Ed, Dossie, Cas, Bruce, Bobby and Agnes, and children Gabriella and Kenneth Settle. Son of the late George and Alice Settle. Survivors; Wife whom he met in England after WW II; Marianne Settle. Children; Glenda Settle, Roy (Lora) Settle. Grandchildren; Emily Settle, Ryan Settle, Megan Settle, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at East TN Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier) for a 2:00 PM committal service with full military honors provided by the East TN Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the . Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now