Services
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home
117 East Charlemont Avenue
Kingsport, TN 37662
(423) 378-3134
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home
117 East Charlemont Avenue
Kingsport, TN 37662
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home
117 East Charlemont Avenue
Kingsport, TN 37662
Burial
Following Services
Oak Hill Memorial Park
Fouzie Mire Obituary
Fouzie (F.M.) Mire passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 at the age of 88. Fouzie was born in Btekney, Lebanon. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 7 and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1949. Soon thereafter, Fouzie enlisted in the United States Air Force. He returned to Kingsport after the death of his father, where together he and his brother Faheam managed and operated Royal Laundry & Dry Cleaners, and later Audition Hi-Fi. Fouzie married his cherished wife, Najla in 1952 and together they had four children. A loving husband and father, Fouzie was known for his hospitality, his generosity and kindness, his infectious smile, and clear green eyes. He had no enemies and was loved by all who knew him. By example he showed the value of hard work, the importance of close families, and the value of education.

Fouzie was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Najla, his brother Faheam, sister and brother-in-law Faheama and Sam Assid, sister and brother-in-law Selwa and Max Fiskus, and brother-in-law Camile Salman. Survivors include sister Joanne Salman and sister-in-law Ihsan (Sandra) Mire, children Gary and wife Ronda Mire, Dean and wife Cindy Mire, son Richard Mire and daughter Sonya Mire. Grandchildren include Laura, Sophia and husband Brian, Jenna, Anna, Leila, Reece, and Joel. Fouzie also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and countless friends spanning several generations.

The family will be receiving friends at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN on Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00 pm with services at 2:30pm, and burial at Oak Hill Memorial Park immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DOCO (Druze Orphans and Charitable Organization), PO Box 1433, New York, NY 10018, or the Haiti Outreach Program, www.haitioutreachprogram.com.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 5, 2019
