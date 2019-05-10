|
|
Frances (Fran) Burton Smith
Knoxville, TN
Frances (Fran) Burton Smith, 94, passed away on May 5, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1924 in Thomasville, North Carolina to J. Martine and Mary Dicks Burton, the youngest of seven children. Always a gracious,
caring Southern lady, Fran loved her family, her church, entertaining, flowers, books, chocolate and a good visit. After graduating from business school in 1942 during World War II, she left the family farm and went to Washington, DC to work at the FBI and later the Federal Reserve Board. She met Haynes C. Smith in Washington after the war, and they were married for 67 wonderful years until Haynes' death in August, 2017. Fran and Haynes were the epitome of the Greatest Generation, and were role models to so many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Haynes; son, Robert; parents, J. Martine and Mary Burton; brothers James Burton and Henry Burton; sisters, Mildred Ferguson; Estelle Sparks; Marguerite Hill and Marge Mills. She is survived by daughters and son-in-laws, Terry Smith Alexander and Paul G. Alexander, Knoxville; Tracy Smith Hazelwood and Joe Hazelwood, Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren Chris and Meghan Alexander, Charlotte, NC; Lyndsay Hazelwood, Frederick, MD; Tyler Hazelwood, Charlotte, NC, great-grandchildren Ellsley Mae and Knox Smith Alexander, Charlotte, NC; special
nephews Roy "Butch" Hill, Sophia, NC and Richard "Dickie" Burton, Conover, NC; sister and brother-in-laws Judy and David Liles, Chesapeake, VA; Lucy and Ron Price, Reidsville, NC; sister-in-laws Flora Smith, Chesapeake, VA; Vivian Smith, Williamston, NC; the Smith nieces and nephews; the FRAMS Book Club; extended Alexander family members Edna, Gail, Dennis, Melanie, Frank Aloise, Bella and Sal; Sam, Heather and Amelia, as well as many dear friends.
The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Antonio Ramos, Karen, and staff at Tennessee Center for Internal Medicine for their care and support over the past 25 years; David and Christina Leuciuc and the sweet caregivers at L&L Sweet Home Care and to Stephanie Nelson at Amedisys Hospice for the kindness, love and care provided to Fran during the past few months.
Family will receive friends at Bearden United Methodist Church, 4407 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2:00 - 2:45 followed by a memorial service at 3:00, Reverend Sherry Boles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Fran's memory be made to the Bearden United Methodist Church Library, 4407 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville, TN, 37919. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 10 to May 11, 2019