Frances Calhoun Owen
Knoxville - Frances Calhoun Owen, 98, passed away on March 19, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Savannah, TN. Although she spent most of her life in Knoxville, TN, Frances was born on July 17, 1921, in Ruffin, NC and raised in Murphy N.C. She was married to the late J.B Owen. During WWII she was employed at TVA. Years later, she became the Administrative Assistant for the Treasurer of Millers Department Store until her retirement. She attended The University of North Carolina and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Knoxville, TN.
She was also a member of the Knoxville Gem and Mineral Society, Ossoli Circle, and the Tennessee Ornithological Society. Frances and her husband visited all 50 states, often with her eyes on the ground as an avid rock collector, and his toward the sky as an avid birder. Frances had an artistic soul and loved creating all types of art, whether it was paintings, jewelry, or creating "cute little" rock pets.
Her family considered her an expert grammarian and called on her to use her skills regularly. For years, she typed and edited her husband's weekly column for the Knoxville News Sentinel along with her daughters', son-in-law's and grandchildren's papers and reports. Her knowledge of grammar and punctuation was unquestioned, if she told you that it was the rule, there was no need to look it up because she would be correct! Look up strong woman in the dictionary; her picture is there. Look up loving mother and grandmother; her picture is there too. She was the woman who could "do it all" even when life kept throwing up hurdles. She was a kind, sweet, determined woman who will be greatly missed by her family.
Frances was predeceased by her husband J.B. Owen, and daughter Barbara Danker. She is survived by her daughter Jean Holbert and husband Ben, along with her son-in-law George (Rick) Danker and his wife Fay: She is also survived by her three grandchildren Beth Holbert, Nathan Danker, Crystal Danker.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to J.B. Owen Memorial Fund, of the Knoxville Chapter of the TN Ornithological Society or St. Jude Hospital. Online condolence may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020