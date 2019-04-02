|
Frances Casteel Rymer
Loudon, TN
Frances Casteel Rymer, age 92, of Knoxville, formerly of Loudon passed away Sunday morning, March 31, 2019 at Atria Weston Place in Knoxville.
Frances was a member of, and loved, Blairland Baptist Church. She also loved, and was loved by, the Extension Department of Ball Camp Baptist Church. Frances owned and operated Frances' Beauty Shop for many years and was also owner of Valley Mercantile Outlet Store both in Loudon.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Calvin J. Rymer; parents, James Gordon Casteel and Perry Mae Allmon Casteel; brothers, Jesse ( Ida Mae) Casteel, James Casteel, Melvin Casteel; sisters, Grace Casteel (Ernest) McDonald and Frankie Eulene Casteel (Doyle) McCollister.
Frances is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sybil and Michael Brown; grandchildren, Andrew and Makayla Brown all of Knoxville; sister, Edith Casteel Presley Huff; sisters-in-laws, Betty Casteel and Barbara Casteel McCrary all of Loudon;
several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Ball Camp Baptist Church followed by funeral services at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lee Fox and Rev. Jon Henson officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission of Hope, www.missionofhope.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019