Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Rymer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Casteel Rymer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Casteel Rymer Obituary
Frances Casteel Rymer

Loudon, TN

Frances Casteel Rymer, age 92, of Knoxville, formerly of Loudon passed away Sunday morning, March 31, 2019 at Atria Weston Place in Knoxville.

Frances was a member of, and loved, Blairland Baptist Church. She also loved, and was loved by, the Extension Department of Ball Camp Baptist Church. Frances owned and operated Frances' Beauty Shop for many years and was also owner of Valley Mercantile Outlet Store both in Loudon.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Calvin J. Rymer; parents, James Gordon Casteel and Perry Mae Allmon Casteel; brothers, Jesse ( Ida Mae) Casteel, James Casteel, Melvin Casteel; sisters, Grace Casteel (Ernest) McDonald and Frankie Eulene Casteel (Doyle) McCollister.

Frances is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sybil and Michael Brown; grandchildren, Andrew and Makayla Brown all of Knoxville; sister, Edith Casteel Presley Huff; sisters-in-laws, Betty Casteel and Barbara Casteel McCrary all of Loudon;

several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Ball Camp Baptist Church followed by funeral services at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lee Fox and Rev. Jon Henson officiating.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission of Hope, www.missionofhope.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now