Frances Elizabeth Blankenship
Lenoir City - Frances Elizabeth Blankenship, age 71 of Lenoir City passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Frances' husband, Ernest, wrote this beautiful tribute: She died peacefully, but she didn't live that way! She deer hunted, she fished, she hiked. She caught bigger and more fish than I did. In her thirties, she hiked to every waterfalls in the Smoky Mountains! She played video games, starting with Pong to Playstation 4 and Candy Crush. She was a prodigy, beating thousands of levels. Most of the time she was ranked number 1! She led a full life, was loved by many and she loved many. She was a great wife and friend. She was a great mother. She was a great sister. She was a great friend to many. She cannot be replaced! The world has lost a great lady! She will be greatly missed! Preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Fanny Evans. Survived by her devoted husband wife of 53 years, Ernest Blankenship; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Jean Ann Blankenship; daughter, Frances Blankenship and son, Aaron Blankenship; granddaughter, Danielle Blankenship; brothers, Robert Evans, Ray Evans and Jackie Evans; sisters, Barbara Tyler and Willie Mae Evans; several nieces and nephews and many friends. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with her nephew, Michael Evans officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Click Funeral Home and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for Graveside Services at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020