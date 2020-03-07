Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Blankenship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Elizabeth Blankenship


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Elizabeth Blankenship Obituary
Frances Elizabeth Blankenship

Lenoir City - Frances Elizabeth Blankenship, age 71 of Lenoir City passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Frances' husband, Ernest, wrote this beautiful tribute: She died peacefully, but she didn't live that way! She deer hunted, she fished, she hiked. She caught bigger and more fish than I did. In her thirties, she hiked to every waterfalls in the Smoky Mountains! She played video games, starting with Pong to Playstation 4 and Candy Crush. She was a prodigy, beating thousands of levels. Most of the time she was ranked number 1! She led a full life, was loved by many and she loved many. She was a great wife and friend. She was a great mother. She was a great sister. She was a great friend to many. She cannot be replaced! The world has lost a great lady! She will be greatly missed! Preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Fanny Evans. Survived by her devoted husband wife of 53 years, Ernest Blankenship; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Jean Ann Blankenship; daughter, Frances Blankenship and son, Aaron Blankenship; granddaughter, Danielle Blankenship; brothers, Robert Evans, Ray Evans and Jackie Evans; sisters, Barbara Tyler and Willie Mae Evans; several nieces and nephews and many friends. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with her nephew, Michael Evans officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Click Funeral Home and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for Graveside Services at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -