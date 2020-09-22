1/
Frances Elizabeth Lunsford
Frances Elizabeth Lunsford

Knoxille - Frances Elizabeth Lunsford 88, of Knoxville TN, quietly slipped into Eternity on Monday, September 21st. 2020. Frances was an avid gardener and loved to can and bake, she was famous for her apple stack cake and her chocolate pie. She was a natural and devoted caregiver.

Frances had waiting on her on the other side of Eternity, her parents, Barney and Mildred Dalton; husband, Virgil Lunsford; sons, James David Lane, Boyd Lane; brother, Robert Dalton; sisters, Virginia Dalton Merriman, Shirley Dalton, and the father of her five sons, Jackie D. Lane.

She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories her sons, Michael (Linda) Lane, Jerry (Pam) Lane, Jeff (Karen) Lane; brother, Sydney (Sue) Dalton, and many much loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special lifelong friends, neighbors and caretakers.

Open calling hours will be held at McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you consider planting a tree in her memory or donate to the charity of your choice. Online Condolences can be made to the family at www.mccartyevergreen.com

McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home

7426 Asheville Highway

Knoxville, TN 37924

865-637-7955




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
12:00 - 04:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
