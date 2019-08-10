|
Frances Sue Hall
Knoxville - Frances Sue Gentry Hall, age 81 of Knoxville, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, August 4, 2019 following a brief illness.
Fran was born July 3, 1938 in Bristol, TN, to Charles James Gentry and Bertha Ellen Gross Gentry. Her deceased siblings include brothers, Charles, Jim and Bill Gentry and sisters, Mildred (Jerry) Boling, Inez (Dave) Garrett and Arlene Snead. Her surviving sister is Betty (Obia) Carrier.
Fran loved the Lord and with her husband of 63 years, Reverend James P. Hall, ministered to churches and communities in South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. They have two daughters: Sue Esleck (Fred) of Birmingham, AL and Lisa Daley (Sean) of Louisville, TN. Fran was known as "Granny" or "Crazy Grandma" to her grandchildren, Emily Esleck, Anna Michele Daley (deceased) and Brandon Esleck.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the men and women from Elmcroft Senior Living in Halls (Knoxville) and UT Hospice who loved and cared for Fran during her illness.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Knoxville Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the worship service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Halls Crossroads Presbyterian Church or the church ministry of your choice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019