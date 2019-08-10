Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Gentry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Gentry


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Gentry Obituary
Frances Sue Hall

Knoxville - Frances Sue Gentry Hall, age 81 of Knoxville, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, August 4, 2019 following a brief illness.

Fran was born July 3, 1938 in Bristol, TN, to Charles James Gentry and Bertha Ellen Gross Gentry. Her deceased siblings include brothers, Charles, Jim and Bill Gentry and sisters, Mildred (Jerry) Boling, Inez (Dave) Garrett and Arlene Snead. Her surviving sister is Betty (Obia) Carrier.

Fran loved the Lord and with her husband of 63 years, Reverend James P. Hall, ministered to churches and communities in South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. They have two daughters: Sue Esleck (Fred) of Birmingham, AL and Lisa Daley (Sean) of Louisville, TN. Fran was known as "Granny" or "Crazy Grandma" to her grandchildren, Emily Esleck, Anna Michele Daley (deceased) and Brandon Esleck.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the men and women from Elmcroft Senior Living in Halls (Knoxville) and UT Hospice who loved and cared for Fran during her illness.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Knoxville Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the worship service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Halls Crossroads Presbyterian Church or the church ministry of your choice.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hall family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now