Frances Graves
1925 - 2020
Frances Graves

Knoxville - FRANCES (FRAN) JONES GRAVES, age 95, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at Raintree Terrace Assisted Living on Wednesday, November 18th. She was born on January 19, 1925 to JJ Jones, Sr. and Tommie Cole Jones in Newbern, TN.

Born on a farm in West TN, Fran began a life of giving back by becoming a school teacher. She displayed her uniqueness and strength in the 60's by studying geography, a nontraditional subject for women at the time, and achieved a Masters degree and worked towards a PhD. She taught geography at the University of Georgia and the University of Southern Mississippi. She worked for many years at the Dept. of Employment Security for the state of Tennessee.

Fran was known for her sassy sense of humor and her deeply loving heart. She made friends easily and people quickly grew to love her. When she wasn't laughing with family and friends, she spent a lot of time with her favorite hobby of weaving. She loved to travel and see new parts of the world. About the only thing she loved more than that was caring for her cats. She was a very proud member of Good Samaritan Episcopal Church.

She is survived by loving family members Dru McCutchenHotz, William Hotz, David & Lizze Hotz and Allison & Jake Ankrom. She is predeceased by her parents, brother and sister-in-law, JJ Jones III and Lou Pate Jones, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of West Tennessee.

There will be a graveside service for Fran in Dyersburg, TN in the spring. Please send memorial donations to Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division St, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Her family wishes to thank the staffs at Raintree Terrace Assisted Living, Home Helpers of East Tennessee, and Smoky Mountain Hospice of Knoxville for their loving care.

Gentry Griffey is honored to serve the Graves family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
