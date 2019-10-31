|
Frances Hall
Knoxville - Frances Hall age 79, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Jefferson City Health and Rehab Center. She was a member of Redemption Church. Preceded in death by husband, Orville Hall.
Survivors: daughter, Olga Martin; daughter and son-in-law, Maria and James Hayes; daughters, Orie Hall and Josephine Hall; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Candi Hall; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for a 9:30 a.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Hall's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, 2019