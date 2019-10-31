Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Frances Hall Obituary
Frances Hall

Knoxville - Frances Hall age 79, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Jefferson City Health and Rehab Center. She was a member of Redemption Church. Preceded in death by husband, Orville Hall.

Survivors: daughter, Olga Martin; daughter and son-in-law, Maria and James Hayes; daughters, Orie Hall and Josephine Hall; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Candi Hall; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for a 9:30 a.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Hall's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, 2019
