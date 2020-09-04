1/1
Frances Howell
Frances Howell

Loudon - Frances Ridenour Howell - age 89 of Loudon, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Fort Loudoun Medical Center. Frankie was a loyal and faithful member of the Loudon Church of Christ. She retired from Viskase Corporation after several years of service. After her retirement, Frankie and her husband "Bud" owned and operated Howell Real Estate in Loudon. She took great pride in finding people their forever homes.

Frankie is preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Eva (Stooksbury) Ridenour; husband, Obert "Bud" Howell; daughter, Sharon Waller; sister, Allene McClendon; brothers, Harley Ridenour, Curtis Ridenour and Robert Ridenour. She is survived by her devoted son, Jerry Howell; son-in-law, Rufus "Matt" Waller; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Carl and Ruth Ridenour and Earl Ridenour; several nieces and nephews.

Services to honor and remember Frankie will be held at 3 PM Sunday, September 6th in the McGill Click Chapel with Mr. Jeff Harwell and Mr. Jim Thomason officiating. Interment to follow in the New Steekee Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Frankie may be made to the Loudon Church of Christ, 422 River Bend Drive, Loudon, TN 37774. The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing be respected. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com






