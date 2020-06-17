Frances Humphreys-Rio
Frances Humphreys-Rio

Knoxville - Frances Jean Humphreys-Rio, age 89 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Knoxville and a member of The Optimist Club of Knoxville. Frances served as the Executive Director for The Gray Panthers, advocating for the elderly. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Humphreys and Russell Rio; daughter, Kay Humphreys; son, Ed Humphreys; parents, Otha Ogle and Demerious McFalls; sisters, Margaret Cobb and Louise Cannon; and brothers, Earl and Ray Ogle. Her survivors include: son, Steve Humphreys and wife Christine Golis; daughter, Pat Humphreys; step-son, Gary Rio and wife Kim; step-daughter, Sherry Rio; grandchildren, Josh Butner, Mary Frese, Kristi Dukes, Katie Giles and husband Jeff, and Valerie Humphreys; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
