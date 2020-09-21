1/1
Frances Joyce Barnett Wisham
Frances Joyce Barnett Wisham

Paint Rock - Frances Joyce Barnett Wisham, age 72 of Paint Rock, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

She graduated from Senatobia High School in Senatobia, Mississippi. She graduated from Northwest Junior College. She achieved her bachelor's degree from Delta State in Cleveland Mississippi. Frances achieved her CPA certificate, and owned Accountants and Bookkeepers Personnel Service.

Mrs. Wisham is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Wisham and Father, Henry Barnett, Jr.

She is survived by her mother, Billie Joyce Barnett; daughter, Dianne Tyler and husband, Kenny, grandchildren; Eli Wisham, Savannah Wisham, Lexi Wisham and Isabella Wisham; step-sons, Mark Wisham and wife, Leigh Ann and Jason Wisham; and her faithful companions, Butch and Zeno.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1 pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Mark Hester officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America https://www.lupus.org/. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
