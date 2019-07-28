|
Frances Kay Grodecki Whiteman
Tellico Village - Frances Kay Grodecki Whiteman, wife, mother and friend to many, passed away on Monday July 24, 2019. She was 88 years old.
Fran was born on March 12th, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a long time member of St Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, Tn. Before moving to Tellico Village, Fran lived and left her mark in Cleveland, Oh, Roxboro, NC, Medina, Oh, Pittsburgh, Pa, Sanford, NC, & Pawley's Island, SC. She was also a resident of The Neighborhood in Tellico Village where she became a member of their family.
She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in northeast Ohio. She held various accounting positions for a Naval architect, local radio, banks and was a government representative at local tobacco auctions. She was an exceptional seamstress and an avid reader. Other interests included needlework, traveling and golf but nothing gave her greater joy than being a loving wife and mother.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose Grodecki of Cleveland, Ohio, sister Rose Marie Zimmer of Maui, Hawaii and Daughter Dr. Lauren Ann Whiteman of Rock Hill, SC.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years Donald Whiteman of The Neighborhood, daughter Lyn and son in law Ken Layman of Vonore and son Christopher Whiteman of Canton, Ga. Along with many cousins, nieces and nephews across the country.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City. Mass will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to s or Alzheimer's of Tennessee.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Frances K. Whiteman. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 28, 2019