Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Kindred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Kindred


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Kindred Obituary
Frances Kindred

Farragut - Mrs. Frances Martin Kindred, age 97 passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare in Knoxville, Tennessee. Frances was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, TN. She was a certified Dental Hygienist and retired from Quality Control with Burlington Industries in Harriman, TN. Frances was active in Democrat Politics, working for several candidates for Office. She was a native of Roane county and always spoke to everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband; Glenn H. Kindred, parents; Bob and Bess Martin, sister; Aileen Martin Bishop, brother; James Richard Martin.

Survivors Include:

Several Nieces and Nephews

Great Nieces and Nephews

Great-Great Nieces and Nephews

Special Caregiver: Linda Martin

A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Frances Martin Kindred.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -