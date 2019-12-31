|
|
Frances Kindred
Farragut - Mrs. Frances Martin Kindred, age 97 passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare in Knoxville, Tennessee. Frances was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, TN. She was a certified Dental Hygienist and retired from Quality Control with Burlington Industries in Harriman, TN. Frances was active in Democrat Politics, working for several candidates for Office. She was a native of Roane county and always spoke to everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband; Glenn H. Kindred, parents; Bob and Bess Martin, sister; Aileen Martin Bishop, brother; James Richard Martin.
Survivors Include:
Several Nieces and Nephews
Great Nieces and Nephews
Great-Great Nieces and Nephews
Special Caregiver: Linda Martin
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Frances Martin Kindred.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020