1/
Frances L. Helmboldt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances L. Helmboldt

Knoxville - Frances L. Helmboldt, age 89 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was a lifetime member of South Knoxville Church of God and worked for Knoxville and Knox Co. schools for 19 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Helmboldt, Jr; sons, Mark and Kirk Helmboldt; infant twins, Sherry Lynn and Jerry Glenn Helmboldt; mother, Sarah Crumley; father, D.R. Crumley; sisters, Margaret Sentell and Edna Presnell; and brother, Don Crumley.

Her survivors include: sons, Dale and Scott Helmboldt; daughter, Donna Haun; grandchildren, Jason Cummings, Angelia (Pooh) Walker, Travis Helmboldt, Mark Helmboldt, Jr, and Nikki McGinnis; great-grandchildren, Amanda Cummings, Alisha Mikels, Cassie Helmboldt, Trea Helmboldt, Grey Cummings, and Katie Rice; great-great grandchildren, Ava Roder, Zaiden Roder, and Asher Brewster, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Robert Branch officiating. Interment will follow in a processional to Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12-1 PM Tuesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved