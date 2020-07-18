Frances L. Helmboldt
Knoxville - Frances L. Helmboldt, age 89 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was a lifetime member of South Knoxville Church of God and worked for Knoxville and Knox Co. schools for 19 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Helmboldt, Jr; sons, Mark and Kirk Helmboldt; infant twins, Sherry Lynn and Jerry Glenn Helmboldt; mother, Sarah Crumley; father, D.R. Crumley; sisters, Margaret Sentell and Edna Presnell; and brother, Don Crumley.
Her survivors include: sons, Dale and Scott Helmboldt; daughter, Donna Haun; grandchildren, Jason Cummings, Angelia (Pooh) Walker, Travis Helmboldt, Mark Helmboldt, Jr, and Nikki McGinnis; great-grandchildren, Amanda Cummings, Alisha Mikels, Cassie Helmboldt, Trea Helmboldt, Grey Cummings, and Katie Rice; great-great grandchildren, Ava Roder, Zaiden Roder, and Asher Brewster, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Robert Branch officiating. Interment will follow in a processional to Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12-1 PM Tuesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
