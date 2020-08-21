Frances L. LynchLuttrell - Frances Lynch-age 90 of Luttrell passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Willow Ridge Center. She was a member of Warwick's Chapel Baptist Church, Luttrell. Preceded in death by husband, Jack Lynch; infant children, Ronnie and Wilma; parents, Claude and Jesse Collins; sister, Wanda Underwood; brother, A. J. Collins.Survivors: sons, Wayne (Sharon) Lynch of Washburn; Jerry (Pat) Lynch of Luttrell; grandchildren, Becky (Wes) Troutt, Valerie (Joe) Nicely, Kelly (Glenn) Lay and Rodney Lynch; great-grandchildren, Hannah (Jack) Irwin, Jerica (Tyler) Bailey, Kaitlin (Jeffery) Munsey, Jeremiah, Leah and Jonathan Troutt, Alec and Austin Lay, Aiden Nicely; great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt Jack Bailey, Blaine Allen Munsey and Winter Emory Irwin due in September. Five nieces. A host of many other family members and friends. Special friend, Mae Duncan. Thanks to all her caregivers.The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Ray Headrick, Rev. Stewart Skeen officiating. Interment 10:30 A.M. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Sharp Cemetery, Luttrell-Corryton Road. Pallbearers: Grandchildren. Family and friends will meet at 9:30 A.M. Sunday at the funeral home to go with the funeral procession. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.