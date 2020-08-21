1/1
Frances L. Lynch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances L. Lynch

Luttrell - Frances Lynch-age 90 of Luttrell passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Willow Ridge Center. She was a member of Warwick's Chapel Baptist Church, Luttrell. Preceded in death by husband, Jack Lynch; infant children, Ronnie and Wilma; parents, Claude and Jesse Collins; sister, Wanda Underwood; brother, A. J. Collins.

Survivors: sons, Wayne (Sharon) Lynch of Washburn; Jerry (Pat) Lynch of Luttrell; grandchildren, Becky (Wes) Troutt, Valerie (Joe) Nicely, Kelly (Glenn) Lay and Rodney Lynch; great-grandchildren, Hannah (Jack) Irwin, Jerica (Tyler) Bailey, Kaitlin (Jeffery) Munsey, Jeremiah, Leah and Jonathan Troutt, Alec and Austin Lay, Aiden Nicely; great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt Jack Bailey, Blaine Allen Munsey and Winter Emory Irwin due in September. Five nieces. A host of many other family members and friends. Special friend, Mae Duncan. Thanks to all her caregivers.

The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Ray Headrick, Rev. Stewart Skeen officiating. Interment 10:30 A.M. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Sharp Cemetery, Luttrell-Corryton Road. Pallbearers: Grandchildren. Family and friends will meet at 9:30 A.M. Sunday at the funeral home to go with the funeral procession. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Funeral
09:30 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Interment
10:30 AM
Sharp Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved