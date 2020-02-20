Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Doyal Wayne Needham Cemetery - Meet at 1:45 PM
Powder Springs, TN
View Map
Frances Lou Cutshaw Obituary
Frances Lou Cutshaw

Knoxville - Frances Lou Cutshaw age 73 of Marietta, Ga passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Trinity Hills Lighthouse. Member of Powder Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents; Clea and Udeyne Arnwine. Husband; Fred Cutshaw. Survivors; Sisters, Cindy (Sam) Cassady and Jane Standifer. Brothers; Clea, Tim, John and Jerry Arnwine. Sister in law; Kay Arnwine, brother in law; Jimmy Cutshaw and Dallas Cutshaw. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Hill Lighthouse. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Doyal Wayne Needham Cemetery, Powder Springs for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service Rev. Greg Hurst officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
