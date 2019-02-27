|
Frances Martinus
Powell, TN
Martinus, Frances L. 92 of Powell, passed away February 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert D. Martinus.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Fran Starr; grandson, Christopher Starr and his wife Haley; great grandchildren, Lilly Ann, and Vincent Starr. Services will be private. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Martinus family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019