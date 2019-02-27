Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Frances Martinus

Frances Martinus Obituary
Frances Martinus

Powell, TN

Martinus, Frances L. 92 of Powell, passed away February 24, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert D. Martinus.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Fran Starr; grandson, Christopher Starr and his wife Haley; great grandchildren, Lilly Ann, and Vincent Starr. Services will be private. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Martinus family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
