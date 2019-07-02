|
Frances Mary Stolnis
Knoxville - Frances Mary Stolnis, age 87, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania and Springfield, Pennsylvania passed away early Saturday morning, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her children at the home of her daughter. Fran attended The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus and was a member of St Cornelius Catholic Church in Chadds Ford. She grew up in Southwest Philadelphia and graduated from Bartram High School. Fran was a wonderful cook, an excellent seamstress, a caregiver to her mother for many years, and an extremely loving and kind woman with a deep faith in God and love for her family. Fran is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Stolnis and grandson, Richard Stolnis. She is survived by her children, Thomas K. Stolnis and wife Regina of West Grove, Pennsylvania, Richard Francis Stolnis and wife Joanne of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Dr. Kathleen A. Holloway and husband Dr. Brian Holloway of Knoxville; grandchildren, Jason and Christopher Stolnis, Leigh Kenitz, Stephen, Sean, and David Stolnis, Emily and Matthew Holloway; great grandchildren, Colin and Brooke Stolnis, Sasha Kenitz, Aubrey and Alexa Stolnis, Luke, Andrew, and Brady Stolnis; sister, Helen Rockwell of Springfield, Pennsylvania; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus with a Mass to follow at 2 p.m. with Father David Boettner celebrant. Interment will follow in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Johns Hopkins: The Sol Goldman Pancreatic Cancer Research Center.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 2 to July 3, 2019