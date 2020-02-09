|
Frances Moody Ketner
Knoxville - Frances Moody Ketner - age 100, of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Frances was born on March 17, 1919 in Morristown, TN. She was an active member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church and worked there in the office as a volunteer for 16 years and served on various committees within the church. She retired with over 44 years of service from Bell South where she was an assistant personnel manager when she retired. Her life was a life of volunteering and serving others. It was her way of giving back for all the blessings she had received throughout her life. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Paul H. Ketner; parents, Oscar and Anna Thomas Moody; sisters, Justine Bacon and Edna Axmacher; and brother, Athington Moody. She is survived by her devoted niece, Sandra Blinn; and nieces, Anna Gale Lovebody and Marcia Lamb. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the building fund at Chilhowee Baptist Church, PO Box 6010, Knoxville, TN 37914. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 12:00PM - 1:00PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 1:00PM with Dr. Charles Morris and Rev. Wesley Trout officiating. Family and friends will meet at Highland West Memorial Park following the service for a 3:00PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020