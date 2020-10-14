1/1
Frances Mowery
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Mowery

Frances Louise Mowery of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on October 12, 2020. Frances was born to Ray and Lucille Webb Nichols on March 28, 1935.

Frances was a creative and precious soul. She could do anything once she decided on it. She truly loved crafting, cooking, sewing, and especially quilting. Her quilts were works of art, and her jams and jellies were sought after like gold, and ohhhh, the blueberry cobbler! She also truly relished beating her grandkids in a rousing game of horse! She lived her life as a devout Christian. Her love for her small group and other extended family at Highland View Church of Christ was second only to her love of God and her own family.

Frances was predeceased by her parents and her only son, Robert N. Mowery. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Erb Mowery. She is also survived by her two daughters, Vicki McKamey, and husband, Don; Donna McPheeters; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Mowery. Frances has four special grandchildren, Michelle Bailey and husband, Grant; Joe McKamey and wife, Sarah; Joshua McPheeters and wife, Dr. Chelsey McPheeters; and Dr. Morgan McPheeters and significant other, Jake Holt. Special lights in her life were her five great-grandchildren, Kenzie Hodnett, and husband, Jake; Eli McKamey, Micah McKamey, Ruby Bailey, Lucy Bailey, and Copeland McPheeters. Frances is also survived by brothers, Bobby Nichols, and Ted Nichols and wife, Ruth. She is also survived by a host of very special nieces and nephews.

Frances Mowery will be forever missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family and friends.

There will be a Memorial Service celebrating the life of Frances Mowery at Highland View Church of Christ in Oak Ridge, TN. The service will begin at 2:00 P.M., October 17, 2020. There will not be a receiving line, but there will be an opportunity to share a memory if you wish. Please wear a mask and choose a socially distanced seat. In lieu of flowers, Frances would have preferred a donation to the Food Pantry or Thanks 4 Giving program at Highland View Church of Christ. Please go to https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/FrancesMowery/ to share your memories of Frances.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Highland View Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved