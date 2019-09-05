|
Frances O. Nushan
Knoxville - Frances O. Nushan - age 78, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Fran was a member of Central Baptist Church, Bearden and a former member of First Baptist Church, Concord.
She was born and raised in Charlotte, NC. In the early 60's, Fran and her husband and young daughter moved to Knoxville. She was an adventure seeker by heart and had traveled all over the world with her husband. They even journeyed by motorcycle from Knoxville to California and Alaska.
Fran spent her entire career in the banking business and had retired from Suntrust. After retiring, Fran always wanted to be on the go, she spent many hours traveling to places to see a show or have a good meal. She was in a Bridge Club, a Wednesday night dinner cashier, and a core member of the ENCORE Senior Adult Council Trip Committee all through Central Baptist Bearden. Everyone that knew Fran considered her a friend and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, daughter, Valerie Nushan, brother Troy Gibbs.
Fran is survived by daughter, Diana Nassios and husband George; beloved grandson, Constantine (Dino) Nassios; sisters, Patricia Flowers, Brenda Green and husband Ernest; a niece and several nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the CBCB Senior Living Center. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery in the Mausoleum Chapel. The family will be available immediately prior to and following the service to receive friends in the Mausoleum.
