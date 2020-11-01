Frances Powell Casey



Nashville - Frances Powell Casey passed away at 89 years of age on October 21, 2020 at her home in Nashville, Tennessee with her family members by her side.



Frances was born on February 4, 1931 in Pickens County, South Carolina - the second youngest of the six children of Wade McFall Powell and Essie Holtzclaw Powell.



She is survived by Ken, her husband; daughters: Katherine Casey of Tulsa, OK and Shannon Casey-Loren (Harold) of Nashville, TN; her sons: Keith (Cheryl) of Knoxville, TN and Brian (Bebe), and granddaughter Erin of San Antonio, TX; sister: Azara Wilson of Asheville, NC,; and several nieces.



Full obituary at www.https://www.crawfordservices.com/obituary/frances-casey









