Frances Powell Casey
Frances Powell Casey

Nashville - Frances Powell Casey passed away at 89 years of age on October 21, 2020 at her home in Nashville, Tennessee with her family members by her side.

Frances was born on February 4, 1931 in Pickens County, South Carolina - the second youngest of the six children of Wade McFall Powell and Essie Holtzclaw Powell.

She is survived by Ken, her husband; daughters: Katherine Casey of Tulsa, OK and Shannon Casey-Loren (Harold) of Nashville, TN; her sons: Keith (Cheryl) of Knoxville, TN and Brian (Bebe), and granddaughter Erin of San Antonio, TX; sister: Azara Wilson of Asheville, NC,; and several nieces.

Full obituary at www.https://www.crawfordservices.com/obituary/frances-casey




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
