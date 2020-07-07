Frances Reagon
Maryville - Frances Reagon, age 80 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, July 7,2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. Frances was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She retired from a job she loved as an RN working for Ft. Sanders and Parkwest Hospitals and Home Health Care Nursing. She loved her family, co-workers, church family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Ron. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Roger Moore; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Lonna Gray, Scott and Angie Gray. She will be loved and missed by us all. Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
.