Frances Ruth Raines Ferguson
Knoxville - Frances Ruth Raines Ferguson, 94, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Hospital. Fran was born at Ft Sanders Hospital to Rowena (Bridges) and Charles R. Raines on June 7, 1925.
Fran knew no strangers! She lit up any room she was in with her positivity and cheerfulness. Fran was a proud Tennessean and a second generation Lincoln Park community resident. She was a lifelong member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church, the Friends Bible Class, Women in Mission Group and past corresponding secretary and member-at-large of the ABWA. Fran worked for ATT ("Ma Bell") for more than 40 years. She was a lifelong member of the CWA Local 3805 and the Telephone Pioneers.
Fran was also preceded in death by her former husband Rev.Dr. J.W.E. Ferguson, infant son Jackie W., son James W. Ferguson; sisters, Irene Starkey and Wanda Pierce, brother Tommy R. Raines.
Fran is lovingly remembered by her devoted son, Tom (Kathy), her grandchildren Lindsey Ferguson and Ben (Taylor) Ferguson; her step-grandchildren Angela (John) Boydston, and Kelly (Frank) Nystrom; her great grandchild Ethan Helton, her step-greatgrandchildren Caroline Nystrom, Sarah Jane Nystrom and Layla Irvine.
She is also survived by nephews Bobby (Kitzie) Starkey and Tommy (Peggy) Raines; nieces Pat Pierce, Janie Hopkins, Nancy (Donny) Seal; great nephews and nieces Beth Duncan, Brian, and Adam Starkey, and Brad Raines. Brother-in-law Dr. Truitt Pierce and former daughter-in-law Beverly Ferguson as well as many other beloved family members all of whom called her Tootsie or Memaw.
Fran's family would like to thank the staff of Atria and NHC Ft. Sanders for the exceptional care provided to Fran during her residency. We are so appreciative of the time, friends and care she had that made her last few months happy and comfortable. We are especially grateful to Lincoln Park Baptist Church for being her Rock through the years and to Rose Mortuary for easing this transition for Fran and her family.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 - 4:00 pm Sunday at Lincoln Park Baptist Church, 830 Chickamauga Ave., Knoxville with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Trey Black, Gary Price officiating. The family and friends will meet Monday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, for an 11:00 am interment service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Lincoln Park Baptist Church, 830 Chickamauga Ave., Knoxville, TN. 37919.
