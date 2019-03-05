|
|
Frances "Snookie" Sherrod Monday
Knoxville, TN
Frances Sherrod Monday (Snookie) age 70, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday March 2, 2019 at her home. She was of the Southern Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents Verlin and Elizabeth Keith, in-laws Bill and Grace Monday, and brother David Sherrod. She is survived by the father of her children and the love of her life Donald Monday, sons Mike Monday and Jimmy Monday, daughter Shirley Deese and son-in-law Robert Conner, grandchildren: Zach Monday, Kayla Grubb, and Dylan Deese; great-grandchildren: Kinzleigh Grubb, Reagan Daulton, and Ely, Brooke and Emily Monday; brothers: Wayne Sherrod, Donny Keith and his wife Linda; sister Patsy Freeman and her husband Riley. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 am officiated by Rev. Jimmy Dockens, a procession to Greenwood Cemetery will immediately follow. An online obituary can be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019