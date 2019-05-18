|
Frances Strange Swann
Dandridge, TN
Frances Strange Swann, went home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2019 in the Hodges Cottage at Jefferson Park in Dandridge, Tennessee. Born on June 18, 1916, she would have been 103 on her next birthday.
Mrs. Swann was preceded in death by parents, William Henderson and Edie Baker Strange; spouse, Alger Kyle Swann; son, William George Swann, Sr.; and great-granddaughter, Amie Jessee. She is survived by children, Edith Corbin, Robert (Katrina) Swann, Steven (Sue) Swann, Joseph M. (Kathy) Swann, Susan (Michael) Hassell, and Angelyn (Don) McGeorge; daughter-in-law, Alice Swann; grandchildren, Cari (Mark) Ashford, William (Kim) Swann, Jr., Joseph C. (Lisa) Swann, Lisa Williamson, Jane (Mark) Williams, Cindy (David) Bryant, Andee Swann, Donna (Eric) Getner, Heather (Jason) Holiway, Christopher (Katie) Swann, Bethany (Christopher) Yandell, Emily Hassell, Thomas Hassell, Melissa (Jeremy) Pawley, and Ryan McGeorge; twenty three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and grand-dog, Jake.
She was one of eight children born to William and Edie Strange in Dandridge, TN. Frances was valedictorian of her class at Maury High School and was offered a full college scholarship if she could pay $15 for the first year. There was no way her family could pay this amount --- but she always said it worked out according to God's good plan because had she attended college, she would likely have never married Kyle Swann and had her seven wonderful children. In 1948, with four young children, Kyle lost his sight; after two years, he regained enough sight to drive and work. They attributed this healing to the grace of God. Kyle and Frances Swann were instrumental in starting Morningside Baptist Church in Morristown, in the room above their store.
Frances loved to read her Bible, write notes of encouragement, pick berries, hear children's laughter and her family singing or playing hymns. She was an excellent writer, once winning a Good Housekeeping national writing contest.The world was a better place during her 102 years. She is loved and revered by all 63 members of her immediate family. Frances would give God the glory for all his many blessings in her life.
Her family is grateful for the loving care and kindnesses of her caregivers at Hodges Cottage and the nursing home at Jefferson Park.
The family will receive friends 4 – 7 pm, Saturday, May 18th at Morningside Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm. with Dr. Kenny Boling and Rev. Alan Duncan officiating. Family and friends will meet on Sunday, May 19th at 2:00 p.m. for graveside services at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 2202 Chestnut Avenue, Morristown, TN 37814.
Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 18, 2019