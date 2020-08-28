Frances Sue Brock
Maynardville - Frances Sue Brock - age 84 of Maynardville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Member of Mascot Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, George and Stella Thurman; brother, Jimmy Thurman; infant sister, Peggy Louise Thurman; and sisters, Dorothy Roehl and Margie Walker. Survived by husband of 63 years, Gerald "Jerry" Edward Brock; son, Danny (Sarah) Brock; daughters, Marisa Brock and Angeli (Joe Williford) Kiefer; grandchildren, Chelsie Smith, Nick Williford, Julian Clark, Koury Clark, and Stella Brock; great grandson, Jaylen St. Hill; brother, Tommy (Susan) Thurman; sisters, Carzell Frerking; sister-in-law, Shirley Valentine; honorary family friends, Nick, Dimple and Sarah Patel; and best neighbors ever, Rick and Kathy Maples, Chris and Haley. Special thank you to Brittney Hall and all the staff at Amedisys Hospice and Union Discount Drugs. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, August 31, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Charlie Harkleroad and Rev. Lewis Thomas officiating. The service will be live-streamed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 9:15 AM Tuesday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 9:30 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com